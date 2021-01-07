Japan PM Declares Virus State Of Emergency In Tokyo Area
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:19 PM
Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and nearby areas on Thursday as coronavirus cases hit a new record in the capital.
"The nationwide, rapid spread of the new coronavirus is feared to have a great impact on people's lives and the economy. Based on that, we are issuing a state of emergency," Suga said at a meeting of the government's virus taskforce.