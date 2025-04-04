Japan PM exploring possibility of phone talks with Trump over tariffs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday he is exploring the possibility of a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, calling his imposition of reciprocal tariffs a "national crisis" that requires an "unprecedented" response.

Ishiba told parliament that the government should determine the most effective response to the planned 24 percent tariff on Japanese goods, leaving the door open to possible retaliatory steps or taking the issue to the World Trade Organization.

During their rare joint meeting, opposition leaders urged Ishiba to travel to the United States and directly ask Trump to reverse his decision, lawmakers said.

Ishiba said he is seeking cooperation in adjusting the parliamentary schedule should he or any of his Cabinet ministers go to the United States over the matter.

"It's best that I travel to the United States and hold talks in person" with Trump, Ishiba told reporters, noting that the schedules of both the Diet and the U.S. side need to be coordinated.

"Before that, we are trying to arrange a telephone conversation (with the U.S. president) while at the same time organizing what should be conveyed," he added.