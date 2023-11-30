Open Menu

Japan PM Hails Kissinger's 'significant Contributions' To Peace And Stability In Asia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Japan PM hails Kissinger's 'significant contributions' to peace and stability in Asia

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed on Thursday the late Henry Kissinger's "significant contributions" to peace and stability in Asia.

Kissinger "made significant contributions to the regional peace and stability, including the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the US and China," Kishida told reporters after the former US secretary of state died aged 100.

"I'd like to express my most sincere respect to the great achievements he made," Kishida added. "I also would like to offer my condolences."

Kissinger in the 1970s had referred to the Japanese as "treacherous sons of bitches" for wanting normal relations with China when he was national security advisor to president Richard Nixon, according to documents declassified in 2006.

Kissinger made the comments just before Nixon met Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in Hawaii in August 1972, according to transcripts released by the National Security Archive.

Kissinger was angry apparently because Japan, a key US ally, had defied the foreign policy of the United States, which at that time had diplomatic ties only with Taiwan.

Tanaka established diplomatic relations with China on September 29, 1972, seven years before the United States restored formal links with Beijing and severed official diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Nixon, however, had made a landmark visit to China months earlier -- in February 1972 -- to end 20 years of frosty relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Died Beijing Japan United States February August September Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

10 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

12 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

12 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

12 hours ago
Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

12 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

12 hours ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

12 hours ago
 Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York

12 hours ago
 With auto strike over, GM announces big share buyb ..

With auto strike over, GM announces big share buybacks

12 hours ago
 Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

13 hours ago

More Stories From World