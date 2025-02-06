Japan PM Heads To US For Trump Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday left for the United States ahead of what will be President Donald Trump's second summit with a foreign leader since his return to the White House.
Japan is one of the closest allies of the United States in Asia with around 54,000 US military personnel stationed in the country.
Ishiba will be pushing for reassurance on the importance of the US-Japan alliance, as Trump's "America First" agenda risks encroaching on the nations' trade and defence ties.
"It would be wonderful if we could affirm that we will work together for the development this region and the world and for peace," Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo before leaving for the trip.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper said Thursday the pair will issue a joint statement, which could vow to build a "golden age" of bilateral relations and bring the alliance to "new heights".
Ishiba is expected to tell Trump that Japan will increase defence purchases from the United States, the Nikkei said.
Ishiba may also propose importing more US natural gas -- chiming with Trump's plan to "drill, baby, drill" while boosting energy security for resource-poor Japan.
Since Japan has cut its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia, it "desperately needs to open up new sources of LNG, and other energy more broadly", Sheila Smith, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP.
"The intention is to present a win-win value proposition from Ishiba to the president," she said.
Trump will meet Ishiba in Washington on Friday -- just days after a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the US president sparked uproar with a proposal to take over the Gaza Strip.
The Japan summit could be less startling, Smith said, as Trump "has a fairly strong commitment to the alliances in Asia".
