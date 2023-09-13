Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' measures

Japan's prime minister promised "drastic" economic measures on Wednesday after reshuffling his cabinet and increasing the number of female ministers in an effort to boost his flagging popularity

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Japan's prime minister promised "drastic" economic measures on Wednesday after reshuffling his cabinet and increasing the number of female ministers in an effort to boost his flagging popularity.

Fumio Kishida's poll ratings and standing within the ruling party have dived since taking office in October 2021, with voters hit by rising prices in the world's third-largest economy.

Support for the government stood at just 36 percent, according to a poll released Monday by broadcaster NHK.

Another survey showed most voters unhappy with efforts to tackle inflation.

Kishida said Wednesday he will order his new cabinet to form a "drastic" economic package to address the impact of rising prices on voters.

"With regard to economic measures, we must create drastic economic measures that are backed by the necessary budget under the new cabinet team, and implement them as soon as possible. I want this to be our top priority," Kishida told a news conference.