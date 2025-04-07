Japan PM says agreed to more talks on tariffs in Trump call

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday he had held a call with Donald Trump in which they agreed to more talks on the US president's latest tariffs, which sparked a global selloff and fears of a recession.

Japanese firms are some of the biggest foreign investors in the United States but Trump announced a hefty 24 percent tariff last week on imports from the close US ally as part of global "reciprocal" levies.

"President Trump presented his honest understanding of the current situation of the United States in the international economy," Ishiba told reporters Monday evening after the call.

"Based on today's exchange... both sides decided to designate Cabinet members to take charge and continue discussions," he said, without specifying who the ministers would be or when he would next travel to the United States.

"Japan strongly urges the United States to review its measures through these consultations," Ishiba said, adding that he had told Trump that tariffs would weaken Japanese businesses' ability to invest in the United States.