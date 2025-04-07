Open Menu

Japan PM Says Agreed To More Talks On Tariffs In Trump Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Japan PM says agreed to more talks on tariffs in Trump call

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday he had held a call with Donald Trump in which they agreed to more talks on the US president's latest tariffs, which sparked a global selloff and fears of a recession

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday he had held a call with Donald Trump in which they agreed to more talks on the US president's latest tariffs, which sparked a global selloff and fears of a recession.

Japanese firms are some of the biggest foreign investors in the United States but Trump announced a hefty 24 percent tariff last week on imports from the close US ally as part of global "reciprocal" levies.

"President Trump presented his honest understanding of the current situation of the United States in the international economy," Ishiba told reporters Monday evening after the call.

"Based on today's exchange... both sides decided to designate Cabinet members to take charge and continue discussions," he said, without specifying who the ministers would be or when he would next travel to the United States.

"Japan strongly urges the United States to review its measures through these consultations," Ishiba said, adding that he had told Trump that tariffs would weaken Japanese businesses' ability to invest in the United States.

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

6 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

5 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

4 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

4 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

4 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World