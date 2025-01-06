Japan PM Says Blocked US Steel Deal Could Hit Investments
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Japan's prime minister on Monday urged Washington to dispel concerns that a decision by Joe Biden to block Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel could impact future investments.
The US President's announcement last week cited a strategic need to protect domestic industry, a move that drew sharp criticism from both companies and Tokyo.
A US government panel had failed to reach consensus on whether the $14.9 billion acquisition threatened national security, shifting the decision to Biden in the waning days of his presidency.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the veteran Democrat's decision had sparked worries over future Japanese investments in the world's largest economy.
"It is unfortunately true that there are concerns being raised within Japan's industrial world over future Japan-US investment," Ishiba told reporters.
"It's something we have to take seriously."
Japan and the United States are each other's top foreign investors.
"It would be inappropriate for the Japanese government to comment on the management of an individual company that was under review as per US domestic law... but we will strongly call on the US government to take steps to dispel these concerns," said Ishiba.
"They need to be able to explain clearly why there is a national security concern, or else further discussions on the matter will not work," he added.
Nippon Steel reportedly plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also be visiting Japan following a trip to South Korea.
Biden's decision followed extended wrangling over competing domestic political, economic and trade demands.
The outgoing president -- who made the rebuilding of the US manufacturing base a major goal of his administration -- had criticised the deal for months, while holding off on a move that could hurt ties with Tokyo.
"This acquisition would place one of America's largest steel producers under foreign control and create risk for our national security and our critical supply chains," Biden said on Friday.
The United Steelworkers union welcomed the announcement, describing it as "bold action to maintain a strong domestic steel industry".
But Nippon Steel and US Steel said the outcome reflected "a clear violation of due process and the law" and Japan's industry minister described it as "incomprehensible".
Nippon Steel had touted the takeover as a lifeline for a US company that is long past its heyday, but opponents warned that the Japanese owners would slash jobs.
The decision to block the deal enjoyed rare bipartisan agreement. Republican President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming vice president had also campaigned against the sale.
But the US Chamber of Commerce noted that investment from the country's "important and reliable ally" Japan supports nearly one million American jobs.
"The decision also could have a chilling effect on international investment in America," it warned.
Even without the US Steel acquisition, Nippon Steel should still be able to meet its mid-term annual production targets, said SBI Securities analyst Ryunosuke Shibata.
"Nippon Steel may have other opportunities in the future to buy a US firm" or to invest in the United States to have a production base there, Shibata told AFP.
"There won't be a significant change in Nippon Steel's growth strategy of investing in the United States and continuing to build up production capacity in India."
Keizai Doyukai, one of Japan's three major business groups, noted that protectionist trade policies were likely to heighten under the Trump administration.
"In areas related to economic security, we should strengthen cooperation with like-minded countries such as South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and India, so as not to become completely dependent on the United States," it said.
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From World
-
South Korea's Yoon set to avoid arrest by warrant deadline5 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says blocked US Steel deal could hit investments5 minutes ago
-
Sixth victim dies after German Christmas market attack: prosecutors15 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.025 minutes ago
-
Canadian PM Trudeau resignation imminent: media reports35 minutes ago
-
Saudi relief convoy crosses Jordan into Syria to aid crisis-affected populace55 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
North Korea launches first ballistic missile of 20252 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.02 hours ago
-
Blinken 'confident' Gaza ceasefire to come, either under Biden or after2 hours ago
-
Japan PM calls for US clarity on steel deal security concerns2 hours ago