Open Menu

Japan PM Says Blocked US Steel Deal Could Hit Investments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Japan PM says blocked US Steel deal could hit investments

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Japan's prime minister on Monday urged Washington to dispel concerns that a decision by Joe Biden to block Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel could impact future investments.

The US president's announcement last week cited a strategic need to protect domestic industry, a move that drew sharp criticism from both companies and Tokyo.

A US government panel had failed to reach consensus on whether the $14.9 billion acquisition threatened national security, shifting the decision to Biden in the waning days of his presidency.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the veteran Democrat's decision had sparked worries over future Japanese investments in the world's largest economy.

"It is unfortunately true that there are concerns being raised within Japan's industrial world over future Japan-US investment," Ishiba told reporters.

"It's something we have to take seriously."

Japan and the United States are each other's top foreign investors.

"It would be inappropriate for the Japanese government to comment on the management of an individual company that was under review as per US domestic law... but we will strongly call on the US government to take steps to dispel these concerns," said Ishiba.

"They need to be able to explain clearly why there is a national security concern, or else further discussions on the matter will not work," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington Threatened Company Tokyo Japan United States From Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

20 minutes ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

2 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

2 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

2 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

3 hours ago
Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

3 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

4 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World