UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan PM Starts Tehran Mission To Ease Tensions

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo's ally Washington

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo's ally Washington.

State television broadcast footage of Abe being greeted at Tehran's Mehrabad airport by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Washington Tehran Tokyo TV Airport

Recent Stories

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

15 seconds ago

Tunisia name Msakni in Africa Cup of Nations squad ..

19 seconds ago

Turkey lauds Montenegro for UE membership process

21 seconds ago

20 percent of country's population lack access to ..

23 seconds ago

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

4 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.