Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a rare diplomatic mission, hoping to defuse tensions between the Islamic republic and Tokyo's ally Washington.

State television broadcast footage of Abe being greeted at Tehran's Mehrabad airport by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.