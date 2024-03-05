Japan PM to address US Congress on April 11

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to address a joint session of the US Congress during a visit next month, congressional leaders said.

The April 11 speech will be the first by a premier of the close US ally since the late Shinzo Abe did so in 2015.

The trip, which includes a state dinner, shows Washington's focus on a crucial alliance as both nations try to manage regional affairs.

The Senate's Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Kishida's visit and address would "deepen the diplomatic and security relationship between our two countries."