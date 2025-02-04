Japan PM To Meet Trump On Feb 6-8 US Trip
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will meet President Donald Trump on a visit to the United States this week, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.
"If circumstances permit, he will visit the United States from February 6-8 and hold (his) first face-to-face Japan-US summit meeting with President Trump in Washington DC," Hayashi said.
"Through this visit we hope to build a strong relationship of trust with the new US administration and take the US-Japan alliance to new heights," he added.
The Nikkei business daily reported that Ishiba wants to discuss increasing imports of US shale gas with Trump -- chiming with the president's pledge to "drill, baby, drill".
Ishiba is also expected to discuss a bid by Nippon Steel to buy US Steel blocked by previous president Joe Biden, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Citing national security concerns, Biden blocked Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel last month, a highly unusual move that irked officials in Tokyo.
Ishiba intends to ask Trump to visit Japan at the earliest opportunity, local media reported.
Ishiba held a brief telephone call in November with then-president-elect Trump, and had reportedly unsuccessfully sought to meet with him before his inauguration in January.
However, Trump in December hosted Akie Abe -- the widow of Japan's assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe -- for a private dinner with Melania Trump at their Florida residence.
Last week, Ishiba stressed the importance of close ties with the United States for regional stability.
"As the balance of power in the region undergoes a historic change, we must deepen Japan-US cooperation further, in a concrete manner," Ishiba told parliament.
Tokyo must also "continue to secure the US commitment to the region, to avoid a power vacuum leading to regional instability", he added in a policy speech.
His comments underscored jitters over China's military build-up in the Asia-Pacific and Trump's "America First" policies, which may include demanding that allies such as Japan shoulder a larger proportion of defence costs.
Japan and the US are key defence allies and each other's top foreign investors.
Also in December -- ahead of Ishiba -- Masayoshi Son, head of Japanese tech investor SoftBank, stood beside Trump to announce a $100 billion investment in the United States.
Son also attended Trump's inauguration, followed by an announcement that SoftBank would lead a $500 billion project called Stargate to build AI infrastructure in the United States along with cloud giant Oracle and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.
Then on Monday evening, Son and OpenAI chief Sam Altman met Ishiba, and discussed extending "Stargate into Japan", Son told reporters afterwards.
"We want to create the cutting-edge AI infrastructure -- what I mean by that is the world's biggest, cutting-edge AI data centres," Son said, without giving further details.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
More Stories From World
-
Japan PM to meet Trump on Feb 6-8 US trip7 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan vows to create 5.2 mln jobs in 20251 hour ago
-
Coalmine collapse kills two, injures one in N. Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source1 hour ago
-
US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft1 hour ago
-
China's box office refreshes Spring Festival holiday record2 hours ago
-
China slaps tariffs on US energy, vehicles in trade war sparring2 hours ago
-
Nintendo cuts net profit forecast as Switch sales slow2 hours ago
-
Tokyo court upholds sentence for former Nissan exec Kelly2 hours ago
-
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID2 hours ago
-
Cannes Film Festival says Juliette Binoche to head jury2 hours ago
-
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?2 hours ago