Japan PM Unveils $113 Bn Stimulus As Poll Numbers Slump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a stimulus package worth more than $100 billion on Thursday as he tries to ease the pressure from inflation and rescue his premiership with his poll ratings at a record low.

Voters in the world's third-largest economy have been reeling from rising prices since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, pushing up energy costs and putting pressure on the government.

"We are seeing that the tide is turning from the vicious cycle of deflation -- symbolised by low prices, low wages and low growth," Kishida told a meeting where he revealed the size of the package would be around 17 trillion Yen ($113.

2 billion).

"For the first time in 30 years, we are facing a great opportunity to move to a new economic stage," he added.

"On the other hand, in the current situation where the rise in wages is not catching up with the rise in prices, it is necessary to support people's disposable income temporarily so as to avoid moving back to deflation," he said.

