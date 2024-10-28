Japan PM Vows To Stay On Despite Election Debacle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed Monday to stay in office despite his gamble of snap elections backfiring, with the ruling party's worst result in 15 years.
Ishiba, 67, called Sunday's election days after taking office on October 1, but voters angry at a slush fund scandal punished his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan almost non-stop since 1955.
With projections suggesting the LDP-led coalition would lose its ruling majority, Ishiba vowed to stay in office, saying he would not allow a "political vacuum".
"I want to fulfill my duty by protecting people's lives, protecting Japan," Ishiba told reporters.
He said the biggest election factor was "people's suspicion, mistrust and anger" over a scandal, which saw LDP figures pocket money from fund-raising events and which helped sink his predecessor Fumio Kishida.
"I will enact fundamental reform regarding the issue of money and politics," Ishiba told reporters, repeating that voters had delivered a "severe judgement" on the party.
The Yen hit a three-month low, sliding more than one percent against the Dollar, as exit polls and results reported by national broadcaster NHK and other media showed the worst result for the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito in 15 years.
They were projected to fall short of Ishiba's stated goal of winning at least 233 seats -- a majority in the 456-member lower house.
The LDP won 191 seats, down from 259 at the last election in 2021, and Komeito 24, according to NHK tallies. Official results were expected later Monday.
Ahead of the election, Japanese media had speculated that if this happened, Ishiba could potentially quit, becoming the nation's shortest-serving prime minister in the post-war period.
On Monday the LDP's election committee chief, former premier Junichiro Koizumi's son Shinjiro Koizumi, resigned.
The most likely next step is that Ishiba will now seek to head a minority government, with the divided opposition seen as probably incapable of forming a coalition of their own, analysts said.
Ishiba said Monday he was not considering a broader coalition "at this point".
"Lawmakers aligned with (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe were cold-shouldered under Ishiba, so they could potentially pounce on the opportunity to take their revenge," Yu Uchiyama, political science professor at the University of Tokyo, told AFP.
"But at the same time, with the number of LDP seats reduced so much, they might take the high road and support Ishiba for now, thinking it's not the time for infighting," he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Maxey scores 45 points to propel 76ers over Pacers3 minutes ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority13 minutes ago
-
Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia13 minutes ago
-
Vinicius favourite for Ballon d'Or in post-Messi/Ronaldo era23 minutes ago
-
Stein, Oliver, West: the US third-party candidates33 minutes ago
-
Kamala Harris: can underestimated trailblazer beat Trump?1 hour ago
-
Pakistani envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh urges world community to take steps to resolve Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Centre-left opposition leads in Lithuania election1 hour ago
-
Down to the wire: Trump, Harris in final week push1 hour ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority1 hour ago
-
Harris, Trump remain tied heading into final stretch of presidential race, Muslims split1 hour ago
-
Speakers at Kashmir Black Day event in Pakistani consulate reaffirm solidarity with struggling Kashm ..2 hours ago