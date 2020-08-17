UrduPoint.com
Japan PM's Hospital Trip Sparks Health Speculation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:04 PM

Japan PM's hospital trip sparks health speculation

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose first term in office ended in part for health reasons, sparked fresh speculation Monday about his well-being with an unexpected, hours-long hospital visit

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose first term in office ended in part for health reasons, sparked fresh speculation Monday about his well-being with an unexpected, hours-long hospital visit.

Abe emerged from the Tokyo hospital where he was previously treated for ulcerative colitis more than seven hours after he entered, and left by car without saying anything, accordingto tv footage of local media.

His previously unannounced arrival on Monday morning prompted a local media frenzy and comes after weeks of speculation about his health.

More Stories From World

