Japan Poised To Strengthen Cooperation With US Regardless Of Presidential Election Outcome

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Japan Poised to Strengthen Cooperation With US Regardless of Presidential Election Outcome

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Japan will seek to strengthen  alliance with the United States regardless of who ends up at the helm in the White House after the presidential election, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday.

"In any case, the Japanese-US alliance is the core of Japan's foreign policy, so regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election, Japan will strengthen this alliance and close cooperation, no changes here," Motegi said at a briefing.

The counting of votes is still ongoing in the US where citizens have voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of members of the Senate, governors  of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

At the time of the writing, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes to 213 electoral votes for Republican candidate and incumbent president Donald Trump.

