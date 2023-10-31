Open Menu

Japan Police Detain Hostage-taker After Hours-long Standoff

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long standoff

Japanese police have detained a suspected gunman reportedly in his 80s who holed up in a post office on Tuesday with several hostages

Saitama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Japanese police have detained a suspected gunman reportedly in his 80s who holed up in a post office on Tuesday with several hostages.

After an hours-long standoff in Warabi, outside Tokyo, police finally detained the man late Tuesday evening.

"The man has been detained. Details will come later," a spokesman for Saitama Prefecture Police outside Tokyo told AFP

His motive was unclear but police believe he was also involved in an incident at the hospital that wounded two people and reports said that a fire in an apartment block may also be linked.

He had holed himself up in the post office at around 2:15 pm (0515 GMT) in possession of "what appears to be a gun," the city authorities had said on their website.

Later, as police negotiated with the man, television footage showed a woman in her 20s, believed to have been a hostage, walking out of the post office shortly before 7:30 pm.

The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that police stormed the building around 10:20 pm, took the man into custody and confiscated his gun.

"This is a quiet neighbourhood. I can't believe something like this is happening," resident Tetsuo Sasaki, 70, told AFP.

"I used that post office just yesterday," said his wife Reiko Sasaki, 64. "I could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. I could have been the target.

"

- Hospital shooting -

Two people were slightly wounded -- reportedly a doctor and a patient -- after shots were apparently fired from the street into the hospital in nearby Toda.

Police "believe the man was at the hospital and came to the post office", a city official told AFP.

"After 1:00 pm, I heard a woman shouting 'Someone, please come,' and a nurse told me, 'Stay away from the windows and keep your head low,'" a man in his 60s who was inside the hospital told broadcaster NHK.

"Around 2:00 pm, I looked inside the doctor's office, and saw a pool of blood next to an examination table. I didn't hear a gunshot. But a nurse said she heard two gunshots," the man said.

Fuji tv said police were also investigating a possible link between the man and a fire at an apartment building in Toda earlier in the day. No one was injured in the fire, it said.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, in part because of strict regulations on gun ownership, but cases still occur.

Last year, former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead and this April a man hurled an explosive towards current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kishida was unharmed.

The following month, a man holed up in a building after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers and an elderly woman, in a gun and knife attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Prime Minister Police Doctor Wife Man Tokyo Japan April May Women Post TV From Blood

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight op ..

Etihad Airways operates first commercial flight opening Terminal A

9 minutes ago
 France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris

15 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command ar ..

Dr Kausar calls for effective steps for command area expansion programme in rain ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

24 minutes ago
 All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Re ..

All set for repatriation of illegal foreigners: Repatriation to begin on Nov 1

39 seconds ago
 Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

Schoolympics torch reaches Muzaffargarh

40 seconds ago
IPO DG calls for filling research, product develop ..

IPO DG calls for filling research, product development gap

42 seconds ago
 BTTN Organizes Online Lecture on Gwadar-CPEC's Imp ..

BTTN Organizes Online Lecture on Gwadar-CPEC's Importance.

44 seconds ago
 Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

4 minutes ago
 Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference i ..

Talented Chitral girl excels at Youth Conference in Türkiye

4 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad U ..

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sisters

4 minutes ago
 SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through I ..

SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through Insurtech revolution: Aamir Kha ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World