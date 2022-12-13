(@FahadShabbir)

Japan supports the African Union's admission to the G20, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Japan supports the African Union's admission to the G20, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"In recent years, the African Union has played an increasing role in the world, promoting cross-regional initiatives for peace and stability in Africa and the fight against the coronavirus infection, economic recovery, as well as taking a unified stance on reform of the UN Security Council. Japan is positively considering including the African Union in the G20," Hayashi told a press conference.

Hayashi noted that Japan is committed to helping Africa and the joint development of African countries, and is also determined to further develop relations with the region.

Senegal President and African Union Chairman Macky Sall will reportedly pay a visit to Japan from December 17 to 20.

The 55-member African Union is one of the largest regional blocs in the world. It was established in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), as the need arose to refocus attention from the fight for decolonization and ridding the continent of apartheid, which had been the focus of the OAU, to increasing the cooperation and integration of African states to stimulate Africa's growth and economic development.