Japan Post to Suspend Air Deliveries of Parcels to Ukraine From February 22 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Japan Post will suspend the air deliveries of parcels to Ukraine from February 22 as several airlines curbed commercial flights to the eastern European country, Kyodo news agency reported.

The delivery of parcels by sea remains possible, according to the Japanese news agency.

Last week, Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa suspended all flights to and from Kiev from February 21-28. Earlier on Monday, Swiss Air Lines ceased aircraft traffic between Zurich and Kiev for the rest of the month.

Many governments urged their countrymen to leave Ukraine and warned against traveling there over growing tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.