UrduPoint.com

Japan Postpones Maiden Launch Of Next Generation H3 Rocket Again - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Japan Postpones Maiden Launch of Next Generation H3 Rocket Again - Reports

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has once again decided to postpone the first test launch of its cutting edge H3 launch vehicle until further notice due to difficulties with fixing troubleshooting of the rocket's first stage engine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has once again decided to postpone the first test launch of its cutting edge H3 launch vehicle until further notice due to difficulties with fixing troubleshooting of the rocket's first stage engine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources.

Japan originally planned to launch H3 in 2020 but had to delay the launch to the 2021 fiscal year, which will end on March 31.

Kyodo said that the specialists have not set the new launch date as it is unknown how much time it will take to make changes to the engine's design and the subsequent manufacturing of parts.

The H3 rocket is Japan's next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle, developed by JAXA in cooperation with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to replace the aging H-IIA rocket. It will be primarily used for commercial satellite launches, while its upgraded versions may be engaged in future lunar missions.

Related Topics

Vehicle Japan March May 2020 Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

Clerk caught red handed

Clerk caught red handed

3 minutes ago
 Investment in skills of young women, girls vital f ..

Investment in skills of young women, girls vital for Afghan food, economic secur ..

3 minutes ago
 US Appoints Interim Chargé d'Affaires to Sudan Am ..

US Appoints Interim Chargé d'Affaires to Sudan Amid Power Transition in Country ..

3 minutes ago
 Vapor increases frequency of COVID-19 symptoms: St ..

Vapor increases frequency of COVID-19 symptoms: Study

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Expo to boost KP culture, tourism-Shaukat

Dubai Expo to boost KP culture, tourism-Shaukat

10 minutes ago
 President for digitalization of Parliament within ..

President for digitalization of Parliament within given timelines

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.