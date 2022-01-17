Japan Postpones Maiden Launch of Next Generation H3 Rocket Again - Reports

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has once again decided to postpone the first test launch of its cutting edge H3 launch vehicle until further notice due to difficulties with fixing troubleshooting of the rocket's first stage engine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has once again decided to postpone the first test launch of its cutting edge H3 launch vehicle until further notice due to difficulties with fixing troubleshooting of the rocket's first stage engine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing sources.

Japan originally planned to launch H3 in 2020 but had to delay the launch to the 2021 fiscal year, which will end on March 31.

Kyodo said that the specialists have not set the new launch date as it is unknown how much time it will take to make changes to the engine's design and the subsequent manufacturing of parts.

The H3 rocket is Japan's next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle, developed by JAXA in cooperation with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to replace the aging H-IIA rocket. It will be primarily used for commercial satellite launches, while its upgraded versions may be engaged in future lunar missions.