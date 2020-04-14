UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Postpones Proclamation Ceremony Of Crown Prince Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Cabinet

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Japan Postpones Proclamation Ceremony of Crown Prince Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Cabinet

The proclamation ceremony of Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, a younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, has been postponed amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and the new date is yet to be decided, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The proclamation ceremony of Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, a younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, has been postponed amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and the new date is yet to be decided, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

The ceremony was initially scheduled for April 19.

"The cabinet has decided to postpone the celebrations of the proclamation of the Crown Prince," Suga told a briefing.

The official added that the cabinet would set a new date later as the situation in the country goes back to normal, but noted that the event would likely take place within a year.

Commenting on the postponement, the Imperial Household Agency said that "in a sense, the ceremony is to celebrate the imperial family, and it is the purpose of the event to be celebrated by all the people," noting that the postponement of the ceremony was in line with the desire of Emperor Naruhito, Prince Fumihito and their wives to be always close with people and share hardships with them.

To date, the number of people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan has surpassed 7,740, according to the NHK broadcaster's data. Tokyo accounts for the biggest number of cases in the country, 2158.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan April Family Event All Cabinet Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Khan Afridi makes condition offer to work w ..

11 minutes ago

Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of Coronavirus

24 minutes ago

Girl drowns in river Chenab in Muzaffargarh

22 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

22 minutes ago

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus ..

22 minutes ago

1 in 5 ATM users claim they had to wait for over 1 ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.