Japan powerboat racing revs up bid to shed shadowy reputation

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Racers shut away for a week incommunicado and airport-style metal detectors -- powerboating in Japan deploys strict measures as one of only four sports in the country that can be legally bet on.

Powerboat racing started more than 70 years ago under a special gambling law that classifies it alongside horse racing, speedway and cycling in Japan.

The niche sport, which has seen 30 fatal accidents, has long been in the shadows because of its close association with betting.

But now organizers are keen to shed that image and attract new fans to the fast and furious action.

The rules are simple. Six racers battle it out over three laps of a 600m oval course in single-seater boats that can reach speeds of up to 80kph (50mph).

Men and women compete together and the 1,600 pilots racing professionally range in age from 17 to 75.

Even the most successful racers are virtual unknowns, but racer Tomonori Tsuchiya believes attitudes are changing.

"There have been a lot of adverts on tv recently and I think the media has helped it become a major sport," he told AFP at a race in Tokyo, overlooked by Mount Fuji.

"More kids are seeing it on TV and thinking that they want to become boat racers too."

Powerboat racing started in 1952 and today over 4,500 races are held annually at 24 venues around the country.

Races begin with a flying start as the pilots streak along the straights before jockeying for position at the turns, straining over the side of their boats for a better racing line.