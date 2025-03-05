Japan Powerboat Racing Revs Up Bid To Shed Shadowy Reputation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Racers shut away for a week incommunicado and airport-style metal detectors -- powerboating in Japan deploys strict measures as one of only four sports in the country that can be legally bet on.
Powerboat racing started more than 70 years ago under a special gambling law that classifies it alongside horse racing, speedway and cycling in Japan.
The niche sport, which has seen 30 fatal accidents, has long been in the shadows because of its close association with betting.
But now organizers are keen to shed that image and attract new fans to the fast and furious action.
The rules are simple. Six racers battle it out over three laps of a 600m oval course in single-seater boats that can reach speeds of up to 80kph (50mph).
Men and women compete together and the 1,600 pilots racing professionally range in age from 17 to 75.
Even the most successful racers are virtual unknowns, but racer Tomonori Tsuchiya believes attitudes are changing.
"There have been a lot of adverts on tv recently and I think the media has helped it become a major sport," he told AFP at a race in Tokyo, overlooked by Mount Fuji.
"More kids are seeing it on TV and thinking that they want to become boat racers too."
Powerboat racing started in 1952 and today over 4,500 races are held annually at 24 venues around the country.
Races begin with a flying start as the pilots streak along the straights before jockeying for position at the turns, straining over the side of their boats for a better racing line.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From World
-
Japan powerboat racing revs up bid to shed shadowy reputation6 minutes ago
-
Belarus’ agricultural export up by more than 14% in 202416 minutes ago
-
Ports sale offers Panama way out of Trump row: experts16 minutes ago
-
China's defence spending to rise by 7.2% in 202516 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 800 food baskets in Sudan26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 450 food baskets in Indonesia’s Central Java Province36 minutes ago
-
Chaos as Serbia opposition set off flares in parliament to back protests36 minutes ago
-
HRC, IOM sign deal for phase 3 of Anti-Human-Trafficking project in Saudi Arabia36 minutes ago
-
Madinah Bus launches 24/7 Airport-to-Prophet’s Mosque route for Ramadan46 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 640 food baskets in Sudan56 minutes ago
-
'America is back,' Trump declares in divisive Congress speech1 hour ago
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found1 hour ago