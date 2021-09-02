Japan Prime Minister Not To Attend Eastern Economic In 2021 - Chief Cabinet Secretary
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that has opened in Vladivostok and will not make a video message, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.
"The Japanese prime minister will not participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. His speech with a video message is not planned either," Kato told reporters.