Japan Prime Minister Not to Attend Eastern Economic in 2021 - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that has opened in Vladivostok and will not make a video message, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"The Japanese prime minister will not participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. His speech with a video message is not planned either," Kato told reporters.