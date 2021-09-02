UrduPoint.com

Japan Prime Minister Not To Attend Eastern Economic Forum In 2021 -Chief Cabinet Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japan Prime Minister Not to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in 2021 -Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that has opened in Vladivostok and will not make a video message, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"The Japanese prime minister will not participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. His speech with a video message is not planned either," Kato told reporters.

The EEF is being held on September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal university in Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency acts as a general media partner of the forum.

