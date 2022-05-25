Japan Prime Minister Orders to Check Safety of Ships After North Korean Missile Launches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered to check the safety of ships after North Korean missile launches.

"I received information about North Korean missile launches and gave instructions to collect information, to provide the population with up-to-date information, and above all, an order to check the safety of ships and aircraft.

As for the details, they are being specified now," Kishida told reporters at the entrance to the prime minister's office.

Earlier reports said that two of the three ballistic missiles fired on Wednesday morning by North Korea fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.