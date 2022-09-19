Japan Prime Minister Postpones Visit to UNGA Until Tuesday Due to Typhoon - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to start on Monday has been postponed until September 20 due to the Nanmadol typhoon, ravaging in southern and southwestern parts of the country, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The high-level week of the UNGA session will be held from September 20-26 in New York.

Kishida was set to depart for New York on Monday and stay in the United States until Thursday to deliver a speech at the 77th UNGA as well as hold several bilateral meetings with foreign officials, the report said.

The typhoon has killed one person and injured 69 others, as of Monday morning, with Japan's southwestern Kyushu Island reportedly affected the most.

Nanmadol is expected to proceed over the western coast of Japan, to move eastward and pass from west to east over the northern areas of Honshu Island by Tuesday morning.