Japan Prime Minister Says His Cabinet Will Focus On Digital Transformation, Green Society
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that his cabinet would pay special attention to promoting digital transformation and building a green society.
"The key priorities for my administration are promotion of digital transformation and realization of a green society," Suga said in a video address to the APEC CEO Dialogues.