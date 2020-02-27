UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Calls For Closure Of Public Schools Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for closure of public schools over virus

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Thursday on public schools to close nationwide from March 2 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Thursday on public schools to close nationwide from March 2 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else," Abe said.

"We request all Primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses c ..

14 minutes ago

LG Uplus signs global partnership on AR solutions

25 seconds ago

Turkish 2019 GDP growth rate of 0.6% expected

10 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion

10 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notif ..

10 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG plants s ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.