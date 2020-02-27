Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for closure of public schools over virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Thursday on public schools to close nationwide from March 2 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The government considers the health and safety of children above anything else," Abe said.

"We request all Primary, junior high and high schools... across the nation to close temporarily from March 2 next week until their spring break."