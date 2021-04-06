UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Prime Minister Suga Receives Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine Ahead Of US Visit- Reports

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japan Prime Minister Suga Receives Second Dose of COVID Vaccine Ahead of US Visit- Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine ahead of his visit to the United States, NHK reported.

Suga received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March. Then the vaccination was covered by local media. After the injection, the prime minister told reporters that he not felt pain.

The second shot was not covered in the media, information about it, as well as the fact that after the inoculation Suga felt good, was received by the tv channel from sources in the prime minister's office.

The prime minister's vaccination is linked to his planned visit to the United States in April, during which the Japanese leader is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden for the first time.

