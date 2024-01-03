Open Menu

Japan Probes Plane Inferno After 'miracle' Escape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Japan probes plane inferno after 'miracle' escape

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Japanese investigators on Wednesday probed a near-catastrophic collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport of a coast guard plane and a passenger jet that killed five people, with almost 400 others narrowly escaping a raging inferno.

All but one of the six people on the smaller aircraft were killed, but all 379 Japan Airlines passengers and crew escaped down emergency slides minutes before the Airbus was engulfed in flames late Tuesday.

The blackened husk of the airliner, still sitting on the tarmac Wednesday, bore witness to just how dangerous their escape had been. Several hundred metres (yards) away lay the remains of the coast guard's DHC-8 aircraft.

The captain of the coast guard plane -- which had been bound for the New Year's Day earthquake zone in central Japan -- was its lone survivor but suffered serious injuries.

Footage on Tuesday showed a ball of fire erupting from underneath the airliner shortly after landing and coming to a halt on its nose after its front landing gear failed.

As people slid to safety, dozens of fire engines with blue and red flashing lights sprayed the flames, but the entire fuselage was soon ablaze.

It took eight hours to finally extinguish the fire.

"It was getting hot inside the plane, and I thought, to be honest, I would not survive," one female passenger told broadcaster NHK.

"I thought we landed normally. But then I realised I was smelling smoke," a woman with a small child told NHK.

"I needed to protect my daughter. That was the only thing in my mind," she added.

Another passenger described surviving the crash as a "miracle".

"I bounced off my seat from the impact when we landed," the 28-year-old man told Nikkei Asia.

"We made it just in the nick of time. It's a miracle we survived."

Takuya Fujiwara from the Japan Transport Safety board told reporters that the flight recorder and the voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought.

"We are surveying the situation. Various parts are scattered on the runway," Fujiwara said, adding that the authority planned to interview several people involved.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Man Tokyo Japan Women All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat s ..

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

9 minutes ago
 Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

Exercise Barracuda-xii Commences At Karachi

31 minutes ago
 An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sk ..

An Open Letter from realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li: Let’s Make it real

33 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

2 hours ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

2 hours ago
Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

2 hours ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

4 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

4 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World