Japan Producer Prices Up 4.1 Pct In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Producer prices in Japan rose 4.1 percent in June from a year ago, marking the 28th consecutive month of increase, data showed on Wednesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):

According to Bank of Japan (BOJ), the producer price index, which measures costs of goods traded between businesses, stood at 119.0 against the 2020 average of 100.

The increase in June, however, was less than a 5.

2-percent growth logged in May and was at its slowest pace in more than two years due to lower energy costs, the data showed.

Producer inflation slowed for the sixth straight month as the cost of crude oil and other energy products trended downward, hitting the lowest level since April 2021, said the central bank.

Of the 515 items surveyed by the BOJ, prices for 430 items rose, down slightly from 437 the previous month, while electricity, city gas and water supply rates climbed 5.3 pct, after a 12.8-percent rise in May.

