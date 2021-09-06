UrduPoint.com

Japan Protests Extension Of Comfort Women Statue In Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:31 PM

Japan Protests Extension of Comfort Women Statue in Berlin

Japan lodged a protest with authorities in German capital over extension of the period of public display of a statue meant to represent South Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Japan lodged a protest with authorities in German capital over extension of the period of public display of a statue meant to represent South Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

"This is not acceptable. We have strongly protested it," Kato told a press briefing, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency. He added that "there are multiple cases in which attempts (to install statues) ended after we took various actions to gain people's understanding."

The bronze memorial in question was installed by the Berlin-based Korea Verband non-profit last September for the initial period of one year.

Japan instantly requested the statue's demolition, but Berlin's Mitte district decided to keep it in place first for the entire year and then indefinitely.

Kato said "pro-South Korean civic organizations" have been installing similar statues, including near Japanese diplomatic premises in Seoul and Busan.

According to historians, an estimated 200,000 women, most of whom were Koreans, were forced into sexual slavery at frontline brothels from 1910-1945 when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony during the war.

Related Topics

Protest German Berlin Busan Seoul Japan North Korea September Women Bronze From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar- ..

PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar-e-Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate with ..

Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate with new regime

1 minute ago
 Land mafia grabs six kanal & eight marlas land of ..

Land mafia grabs six kanal & eight marlas land of a citizen near Pirwadhai Mor

17 minutes ago
 German industrial orders reach record high

German industrial orders reach record high

17 minutes ago
 Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.