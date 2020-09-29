UrduPoint.com
Japan Protests Russian Air Force Drills In Kuril Islands

Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow via diplomatic channels over Russia's tactical military exercise in the South Kuril islands that Japan considers part of its Northern Territories, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow via diplomatic channels over Russia's tactical military exercise in the South Kuril islands that Japan considers part of its Northern Territories, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

"We have already lodged a protest, as this is not consistent with our country's position and unacceptable," Kato told a briefing, referring, specifically, to what he called "the Russian army's buildup of military preparations on the four northern islands."

At the same time, the official confirmed Japan's commitment to developing relations with Russia and solving the bilateral territorial dispute with the ultimate goal of signing a peace agreement.

As announced earlier in the day by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian air defense forces had launched an exercise for the antiamphibious defense of the Kuril Islands. The drills involve more than 1,500 servicemen and around 200 units of military vehicles and hardware.

Relations between Russia and Japan have long been mired by the dispute over the Kuril Islands and a pending peace treaty post-World War II. Tokyo insists on its sovereignty rights to all four islands, despite Moscow's proposal to consider a handover of two.

