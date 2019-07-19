Japan expressed protest on Friday to South Korea's rejection of Tokyo's suggestion to create an arbitration panel to settle the long-standing row between the two nations over wartime forced labor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Japan expressed protest on Friday to South Korea's rejection of Tokyo's suggestion to create an arbitration panel to settle the long-standing row between the two nations over wartime forced labor.

Thursday was set by Tokyo as the deadline for Seoul to respond to its request to initiate a formal arbitration process to settle the conflict between the two countries over Seoul's court order for Japanese companies to pay reparations to former workers whom they allegedly exploited during Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Moon Jae-in rejected the proposal on Tuesday, saying that the deadline was arbitrary and the issue should be resolved through diplomatic avenues.

"It is problematic that Seoul is leaving the situation of violating international law [by rejecting the proposal] as it stands," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told South Korean Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo after summoning him lodge a complaint with Seoul, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Kono added that Japan found Seoul's rejection of the panel "very regrettable."

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul worsened following a 2018 South Korean Supreme court decision that ordered a Japanese steel-maker to pay compensation to former Korean laborers the company forced to work during World War II. Other Japanese companies have since faced similar requests.

Japan ruled over the Korean Peninsula, then its colony, from 1910 to 1945. In 2005, the two countries signed an agreement in which South Korea agreed never to make further compensation demands, either at the government or individual level, after receiving $800 million from Japan as restitution for its colonial rule.