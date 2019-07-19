UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Protests Seoul's Rejection Of Tokyo's Forced Labor Arbitration Panel Proposal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Japan Protests Seoul's Rejection of Tokyo's Forced Labor Arbitration Panel Proposal

Japan expressed protest on Friday to South Korea's rejection of Tokyo's suggestion to create an arbitration panel to settle the long-standing row between the two nations over wartime forced labor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Japan expressed protest on Friday to South Korea's rejection of Tokyo's suggestion to create an arbitration panel to settle the long-standing row between the two nations over wartime forced labor.

Thursday was set by Tokyo as the deadline for Seoul to respond to its request to initiate a formal arbitration process to settle the conflict between the two countries over Seoul's court order for Japanese companies to pay reparations to former workers whom they allegedly exploited during Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Moon Jae-in rejected the proposal on Tuesday, saying that the deadline was arbitrary and the issue should be resolved through diplomatic avenues.

"It is problematic that Seoul is leaving the situation of violating international law [by rejecting the proposal] as it stands," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told South Korean Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo after summoning him lodge a complaint with Seoul, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Kono added that Japan found Seoul's rejection of the panel "very regrettable."

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul worsened following a 2018 South Korean Supreme court decision that ordered a Japanese steel-maker to pay compensation to former Korean laborers the company forced to work during World War II. Other Japanese companies have since faced similar requests.

Japan ruled over the Korean Peninsula, then its colony, from 1910 to 1945. In 2005, the two countries signed an agreement in which South Korea agreed never to make further compensation demands, either at the government or individual level, after receiving $800 million from Japan as restitution for its colonial rule.

Related Topics

Protest Company Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea 2018 World War From Government Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

28 minutes ago

Chinese vice president meets French President's di ..

9 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Olympic Association Calls on ..

9 minutes ago

Saif Group to support opposition in ICCI elections

9 minutes ago

Sale of CDA on result of annual examination for 20 ..

9 minutes ago

Thai Airways to start operation from Islamabad to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.