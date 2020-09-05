UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers On Full Alert Due To Approaching Typhoon - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:09 PM

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Approaching Typhoon - Defense Minister

Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern Japan in the next few days, prompted the country's military to put 22,000 troops on full alert, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern Japan in the next few days, prompted the country's military to put 22,000 troops on full alert, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday.

"In case something happens, 22,000 members of the self-defense forces are on full alert. The self-defense forces must gather all their strength and be ready for anything," Kono said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon may cause high waves that can be comparable to tsunamis.

Atmospheric pressure in Haishen's center is 920 hectopascals, while its wind power is 180 kilometers (111 miles) per hour and gusts are up to 252 kilometers (156 miles) per hour. Haishen is expected to hit Japan's Kyushu island on Sunday or Monday. Nearly 100 flights in southern and southwestern Japan were canceled on Saturday due to the approaching typhoon.

Related Topics

Alert Japan May Sunday All

Recent Stories

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes on eve of ..

8 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

23 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

24 minutes ago

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupie ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Corona ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan possesses most advance defence technology ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.