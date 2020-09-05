Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Approaching Typhoon - Defense Minister

Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern Japan in the next few days, prompted the country's military to put 22,000 troops on full alert, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern Japan in the next few days, prompted the country's military to put 22,000 troops on full alert, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday.

"In case something happens, 22,000 members of the self-defense forces are on full alert. The self-defense forces must gather all their strength and be ready for anything," Kono said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon may cause high waves that can be comparable to tsunamis.

Atmospheric pressure in Haishen's center is 920 hectopascals, while its wind power is 180 kilometers (111 miles) per hour and gusts are up to 252 kilometers (156 miles) per hour. Haishen is expected to hit Japan's Kyushu island on Sunday or Monday. Nearly 100 flights in southern and southwestern Japan were canceled on Saturday due to the approaching typhoon.