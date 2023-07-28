Japan Quadruples Joint Drills With US in 10 Years - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Over the past 10 years, Japan has quadrupled the number of joint military exercises with the United States, while doubling their number with other countries, according to Japan's 2023 Defense White Paper released Friday.

Data in the report showed that the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) held 108 joint exercises with the U.S. military in 2022, four times more than in 2013. The number of joint exercises between the JSDF and the armed forces of other countries more than doubled from 2013 to 2022, from 19 to 43. In addition, if Japan cooperated with only four countries in the 2+2 framework in 2013, it had 9 such partners in 2022.

"No country can now protect its own security alone. While deepening the Japan-U.S. Alliance, which is the cornerstone for Japan's security, Japan has also been strengthening cooperation with various countries," the report read.

In 2013, Japan provided defense capacity-building assistance to five countries. In 2022, the number of recipients rose to 16 states and one organization, the report said. The number of capacity-building projects for the period increased from 9 to 51, while the number of countries with which Japan has concluded agreements on the transfer of defense equipment and technology increased from 2 in 2013 to 13 in 2022.

Japan's Defense White Paper is an annual report by the country's defense ministry. First published in 1970, it assesses the global environment from a defense perspective and reports on the JSDF's activities over a past year. It has been published annually since 1976.