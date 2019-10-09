Japan Railway Companies Consider Stopping Movement as Typhoon Approaches Tokyo - Reports

Japanese Railway companies are mulling over a temporary shut down of train movement in the Greater Tokyo as Hagibis typhoon is set to hit the country this weekend, NHK broadcasting service reports on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Japanese Railway companies are mulling over a temporary shut down of train movement in the Greater Tokyo as Hagibis typhoon is set to hit the country this weekend, NHK broadcasting service reports on Wednesday.

Japanese railway companies, including Odakyu, Tobu, and East Japan Railway promise to give an advanced warning to train users in case of potential cancellations due to the typhoon.

When Faxai typhoon was approaching Japan in September, East Japan Railway's website almost crashed due to the enormous number of people trying to find out about possible changes in the train schedule.