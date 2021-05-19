Japan Ratifies Agreement With India on Exchange of Military Supplies - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Japanese upper house has ratified the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement with India for a mutual supply of military goods and services, media reported on Wednesday.

As reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency, the agreement excludes actual weapons and munitions, covering, instead, food, water, fuel, transportation and maintenance.

The Japanese lower house ratified the agreement in April. India's parliament has completed the ratification, too. The agreement will enter into force in June.

Japan signed similar agreements with five other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The partnerships are aimed at containing what Indo-Pacific countries consider threats emanating from China.