UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Ready To Invest In Iranian Chabahar Port - Rouhani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:50 AM

Japan Ready to Invest in Iranian Chabahar port - Rouhani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Japan was ready to invest in Iran's Chabahar port.

"The Japanese said that they were ready to invest in Chabahar, while [Japanese Prime Minister] Shinzo Abe stated that the Chabahar port is very important for them," Rouhani said following his two-day visit to Tokyo.

Rouhani added that he discussed a number of regional and international issues with Abe, including the situations in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Chabahar port is located in southeastern Iran and has direct access to the Indian ocean.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Syria Palestine Iran Yemen Iraq Visit Chabahar Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

7 hours ago

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

7 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Mur ..

7 hours ago

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

7 hours ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.