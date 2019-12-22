Japan Ready to Invest in Iranian Chabahar port - Rouhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Japan was ready to invest in Iran's Chabahar port.

"The Japanese said that they were ready to invest in Chabahar, while [Japanese Prime Minister] Shinzo Abe stated that the Chabahar port is very important for them," Rouhani said following his two-day visit to Tokyo.

Rouhani added that he discussed a number of regional and international issues with Abe, including the situations in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Chabahar port is located in southeastern Iran and has direct access to the Indian ocean.