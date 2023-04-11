Japan Reaffirms Rhetoric on China, Calling Beijing Actions 'Greatest Strategic Challenge'

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Japanese government has stepped up its rhetoric on China, describing its foreign policy and military development as "the greatest strategic challenge" to date, according to Japan's fresh Diplomatic Bluebook released on Tuesday.

In the 2022 edition of the foreign policy report, Japan said that China's actions were of "strong security concerns."

"In recent years, China has increased its influence in the international community, not only politically and economically, but also militarily. China's current stance on foreign policy and military trends are of great concern to Japan and the international community, and are the greatest strategic challenge," the document read.

The Japanese government intends to work closely with friendly countries to ensure transparency and constructive cooperation on global arms control and disarmament in response to China's rapid military buildup, according to the bluebook.

This year's annual report is consistent with the country's foreign defense policy outlined in the 2022 National Security Strategy released last December.

The Diplomatic Bluebook is an annual report of the Japanese Foreign Ministry that contains an overview of the international situation and outlook for Japan's diplomacy.