Japan Rebuffs Claims About Zelenskyy's Possible Visit To Osaka For G20 Summit

Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:48 PM

The Japanese Foreign Ministry refuted on Monday Kiev's claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Osaka during the G20 summit

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Japanese Foreign Ministry refuted on Monday Kiev's claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Osaka during the G20 summit.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said that Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 summit.

"The organizers of the G20 summit do not have information about a visit by the Ukrainian president," the ministry told Sputnik.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also denied Putin's plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart at the annual meeting of world leaders.

The two-day G20 summit will start on Friday.

