UrduPoint.com

Japan Received Unofficial Invitation To Join AUKUS Alliance - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 01:06 PM

Japan Received Unofficial Invitation to Join AUKUS Alliance - Reports

Japan has received unofficial, separate invitations from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to join the AUKUS alliance amid the member states' intention to develop hypersonic weapons, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Japan has received unofficial, separate invitations from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to join the AUKUS alliance amid the member states' intention to develop hypersonic weapons, Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the AUKUS member states are interested in close partnership with Japan, as the high technological potential of the country in cyberspace, quantum technologies and artificial intelligence can be used in the development of hypersonic weapons and tools of electronic warfare.

At the same time, opinions in the Japanese government regarding the possibility of joining the AUKUS partnership are reportedly divided. Some lawmakers support strengthening the alliance involving the United States amid the growing military power of China. Others, on the contrary, doubt the feasibility of the idea, since Japan already cooperates with each of the three countries, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At the same time, Tokyo cannot participate in a number of projects, including those of nuclear submarines.

In mid-September, 2021, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced the new trilateral defense partnership, which forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with Paris to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered Barracuda-class attack submarines, after the alliance promised to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

The announcement led to a diplomatic spat between France and the alliance members, with Paris accusing Canberra of betraying the mutual trust between the countries and temporarily withdrawing its ambassadors from the US and Australia.

Japan welcomed the creation of the defense alliance and supported the decision of the AUKUS partners to develop hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities, which was announced in April.

Related Topics

Attack Australia China Nuclear France Canberra Paris Tokyo Same Alliance United Kingdom Japan United States April From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

22 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

13 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Over 1,000 Ukrai ..

Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Over 1,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered in M ..

14 seconds ago
 Winder Dam of 3 MW capacity to be completed in 202 ..

Winder Dam of 3 MW capacity to be completed in 2025

16 seconds ago
 ANALYSIS - Pakistan's Failing Economy to Likely Wo ..

ANALYSIS - Pakistan's Failing Economy to Likely Worsen Political Crisis

19 seconds ago
 POS integrated invoices surge by 26.3pc to 48 mill ..

POS integrated invoices surge by 26.3pc to 48 million in March: FBR

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.