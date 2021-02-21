Japan Receives Second Batch of Pfizer Shots Against COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The second batch of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses has been delivered to Japan, the country's media report.

The vaccines arrived from Belgium at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo on Sunday morning, the Kyodo news agency said. The exact number of doses was not specified.

On February 12, Japan received the first batch of 400,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer's factory in Belgium.

Japan started its coronavirus mass vaccination campaign on February 17.

As many as 125 medical employees received a COVID-19 vaccine in Japan on the first day of the national vaccination campaign.

As of Friday evening, 5,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Japan. Starting from April, Japan plans to administer shots to people over 65.

Pfizer remains the only authorized vaccine against the coronavirus in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday that the country's health ministry was suspecting that the Pfizer vaccine could cause an allergic reaction in the form of a rash.