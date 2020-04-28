Japan Records 275 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 14,600 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has risen by 275 to a total of 14,600, media reported on Tuesday.

The tally, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster from official figures provided by local authorities, includes 712 infected people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, of whom 13 have died.

Tokyo accounts for the biggest number of cases - 4,059.

The coronavirus-related death toll in the country has risen to 426 people. Over 3,830 patients have recovered.