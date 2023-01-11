Japan Records 520 Lethal COVID-19 Cases, Highest Ever in 24 Hours - Reports

Japan registered 520 COVID-19-related deaths within the past 24 hours, which is a new high for the three years of the pandemic, national media reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Japan registered 520 COVID-19-related deaths within the past 24 hours, which is a new high for the three years of the pandemic, national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the previous mortality record was registered on Saturday, with 463 people dying from the virus on that day.

Since early December last year, Japan has been experiencing an explosive surge in the number of COVID-19-related deaths. Over the three years of the pandemic, 60,400 people died from the disease, while 10,000 of them, which is around 17% of all deaths, died in December and in the first 10 days of January.

Experts believe that this increased mortality has been caused not by a growing risk of complications, but by the fact that more people are dying from vascular diseases, strokes and heart attacks triggered by COVID-19.

According to the latest WHO data, a total of 30,568,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 60,158 deaths have been registered in Japan.