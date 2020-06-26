UrduPoint.com
Japan Records Over 100 New COVID-19 Cases For First Time In 1.5 Months - Reports

Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

The daily rise in the number of cases of the COVID-19 lung disease has exceeded 100 in Japan on Friday for the first time since May 9, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The daily rise in the number of cases of the COVID-19 lung disease has exceeded 100 in Japan on Friday for the first time since May 9, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the news agency, out of 103 new COVID-19 cases 54 were registered in Tokyo and 16 in the neighboring Saitama prefecture.

Japan's official COVID-19 case tally has therefore reached 18,792. The total includes infected passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February. With no new deaths reported on Friday, the death toll is standing at 984.

