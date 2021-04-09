UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Reduced Chinese Interceptions By Over 200 Last Year

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:33 PM

Japan Reduced Chinese Interceptions by Over 200 Last Year

Japan said the number of incidents where its fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Chinese aircraft decreased by over 200 in the fiscal year 2020, the Japanese Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Japan said the number of incidents where its fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Chinese aircraft decreased by over 200 in the fiscal year 2020, the Japanese Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

According to the statement, last fiscal year, which began on April 1, 2020, Japanese fighter jets were scrambled 458 times to intercept Chinese aircraft and 258 times to intercept Russian aircraft, compared to 675 and 268 times, respectively, a year earlier. Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) deployed its jets a total of 725 times last year, compared to 947 times a year earlier.

In March, media reported that JASDF changed its air defense strategy in order to lower the number of interceptions. This was done to help free resources for the advanced training of fighter pilots on recently procured F-35 stealth fighter jets that are not suitable for emergency lift-off.

Related Topics

Russia China Japan March April 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

28 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget se ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered in ba ..

3 minutes ago

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried un ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden's only female oyster diver finds calm at se ..

3 minutes ago

Hafeez aims for double celebration against South A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.