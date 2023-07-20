TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Japan reduced import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 16.5% in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday, adding that oil and coal imports also decreased by 94.

2% and 73%, respectively.

Japan reduced imports of LNG from Russia by 21.4% and coal by 86.4% year-on-year in June, the ministry noted.

At the same time, the volume of imports of Russia's non-ferrous metal ore decreased by 54.1%, non-ferrous metals by 61.9% and steel and iron products by 40.5%, the ministry stated.