UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Refuses To Join US In Condemning China's Hong Kong Security Law - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Japan Refuses to Join US in Condemning China's Hong Kong Security Law - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Japan has snubbed the invitation by its Western allies to sign up to a joint statement condemning China for passing a Hong Kong security law, media have said.

The United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom accused China last week of violating the terms of the 1984 pact that handed the British colony back to Beijing, saying the law undermined the one country, two systems framework.

Kyodo, a Japanese news agency, cited officials from countries involved who said that Tokyo had been approached in secret, in a bid to convince it to put its signature to the joint statement, but it had refused.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was to travel to Japan in April for a state visit but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on May 29 that China hoped Japan would create favorable conditions for the visit as he slammed the four Western nations for meddling in China's home affairs.

Related Topics

Australia China Canada Visit Beijing Hong Kong Tokyo United Kingdom Japan United States April May Media From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

56 minutes ago

Plans set to transform Mina Rashid Marina into reg ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Indonesia announces 672 new COVID-19 cases, 50 dea ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.