UrduPoint.com

Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russia Highly Significant - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:17 PM

Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russia Highly Significant - Foreign Minister

The Japanese government regards the Japan-Russia visa-free exchange program allowing Japanese nationals to visit the disputed South Kuril islands as highly significant, and hopes that it will help resolve the territorial controversy, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Japanese government regards the Japan-Russia visa-free exchange program allowing Japanese nationals to visit the disputed South Kuril islands as highly significant, and hopes that it will help resolve the territorial controversy, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"It was initiated until the peace treaty conclusion issue is resolved, the time will be spent promoting mutual understanding between Japan and Russia, including the resolution of the Northern Territories issue, and we hope that this exchange will contribute to the resolution of the issue," Hayashi told a regular press conference.

Though Japan paused the program last year due to the pandemic, nearly 25,000 people have participated in it since its beginning nearly 30 years ago, based on the intergovernmental agreement of 1992.

"There was a promotion of mutual understanding among Japanese people and the residents of the Northern four islands.

So, as the significance is great, we would like to coordinate so that we can early resolve the (Northern Territories) issue," Hayashi said.

Japan lays claims to the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in Russia's South Kuril Islands chain, which Tokyo refers to as Northern Territories, citing the 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty. The fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not addressed in the document. The Soviet Union hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered it only part of the solution to the problem and did not give up its claims to all the islands.

Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after World War 2, is undisputed.�

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Tokyo Japan World War All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle E ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates Paperworld Middle East

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society ..

Supreme Court rejects bail plea of housing society fraud accused

2 minutes ago
 President Moon Jae-in Urges Support for South Kore ..

President Moon Jae-in Urges Support for South Korea's 2030 World Expo Bid

2 minutes ago
 ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources ..

ICCI, PNRA to collaborate for radioactive sources free products, commodities

2 minutes ago
 PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th ..

PGF enhances prize money to Rs 2.5 million for 4th Jinnah Development Golf Tour

2 minutes ago
 Govt expediting its efforts to promote tourism: SA ..

Govt expediting its efforts to promote tourism: SACM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.