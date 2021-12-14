Japan Regards Visa-Free Exchange Program With Russia Highly Significant - Foreign Minister

The Japanese government regards the Japan-Russia visa-free exchange program allowing Japanese nationals to visit the disputed South Kuril islands as highly significant, and hopes that it will help resolve the territorial controversy, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Japanese government regards the Japan-Russia visa-free exchange program allowing Japanese nationals to visit the disputed South Kuril islands as highly significant, and hopes that it will help resolve the territorial controversy, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"It was initiated until the peace treaty conclusion issue is resolved, the time will be spent promoting mutual understanding between Japan and Russia, including the resolution of the Northern Territories issue, and we hope that this exchange will contribute to the resolution of the issue," Hayashi told a regular press conference.

Though Japan paused the program last year due to the pandemic, nearly 25,000 people have participated in it since its beginning nearly 30 years ago, based on the intergovernmental agreement of 1992.

"There was a promotion of mutual understanding among Japanese people and the residents of the Northern four islands.

So, as the significance is great, we would like to coordinate so that we can early resolve the (Northern Territories) issue," Hayashi said.

Japan lays claims to the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands in Russia's South Kuril Islands chain, which Tokyo refers to as Northern Territories, citing the 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty. The fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not addressed in the document. The Soviet Union hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered it only part of the solution to the problem and did not give up its claims to all the islands.

Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the USSR after World War 2, is undisputed.�