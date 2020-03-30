Japan Registers 2,656 COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths, Over 1,000 Patients Recover - Reports

The number of COVID-19 Cases in Japan increased over the past 24 hours by 138 to 2,656, including 712 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 Cases in Japan increased over the past 24 hours by 138 to 2,656, including 712 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, 69 patients, including 11 from the ship, have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,027 people have been discharged from hospitals, including 603 passengers and crew members of the liner.

The broadcaster added that Tokyo had recorded the highest number of those infected 443.

Given that the largest number of cases is reported in the capital, last week Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned residents about the possibility of an "explosive rise" in cases and asked them to stay home until April 12.